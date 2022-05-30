Drilon: Senate's Pharmally probe not a waste of time

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s series of hearing about the Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. were never a “waste of time,” given the many discoveries on how government agencies allegedly misused pandemic funds, a lawmaker said Monday.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon made this statement as Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Senator Richard Gordon continues to solicit two more votes to complete the required 11 signatures for the plenary to take up and adopt the panel’s committee report which has been languishing as early as February.

“It is not certainly a waste of time, because even if the report cannot be supported by the majority, then we exposed the anomalies which I’m sure has put people on notice and it should not be repeated,” Drilon said.

One discovery was Health Secretary Francisco Duque’s transfer of the P42 billion in Department of Health (DOH) funds to the procurement service of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

“Even without a committee report is filed, that is already the effect of that investigation. It’s not a waste of time. I dispute that,” Drilon.

If Gordon fails in formally filing the committee report, anyone from the next Senate can still revive it by filing a resolution to reopen the Pharmally investigation, Drilon said.

“The Blue Ribbon of the 19th Congress can adopt all the findings, all the evidence, all the testimony in the Pharmally in the 18th Congress and reproduce these as records of the 19th Congress. Call the witnesses if they want to, or submit a report based on what’s on the record which include all the records in the 18th Congress,” said Drilon, an outgoing senator like Gordon.

“Kung walang mag-file, then the 19th Congress cannot take up anything,” he added.



The committee report can also be revised by the next Congress, he said.

Drilon dismissed the possibility that Pharmally executives and other former and current government officials will sue them in the future.

“They can go ahead and file it. We have no problems with that… It’s not a criminal act to participate in the invitation. So they cannot question us before the Ombudsman. I don’t think this can qualify as violation for penal laws,” Drilon said.

Drilon likewise disagree with the stand of President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., to just leave the past behind as far as corruption issues are concerned.

Referring to the Pharmally scandal in particular, Drilon said: “I don’t think that’s a correct policy. Even no committee report was filed, it was obvious in the course of public hearings that anomalies were committed… With all due respect we don’t agree. Otherwise, people will do it again. The prosecution of Pharmally executives will be a deterrent.”