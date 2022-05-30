Education Secretary Leonor Briones gives an update to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during a meeting with key government officials at the Malacañan Palace on February 28, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA — Secretary Leonor Briones said Monday she hopes the next leaders of the Department of Education would continue its programs that have made learning more accessible to out-of-school youths and those in remote areas.

At the Laging Handa public briefing, Briones said she looks forward to seeing the next DepEd administration sustain the Alternative Learning System (ALS) and Last Mile Schools programs.

The ALS is a "parallel learning system" that provides opportunities for out-of-school youths and adults to complete basic education.

Meanwhile, the Last Mile Schools refer to educational institutions built in far-flung areas.

"We look forward to the continuity of these two [programs]," Briones said.

The education chief described the ALS and Last Mile Schools as the "legacy programs" of President Rodrigo Duterte, who is the father of vice president-elect and incoming education secretary Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Briones said she also hopes the new DepEd administration would continue the review and update of the K-12 curriculum, and implementation of blended learning.

The DepEd has prepared a "medium-term plan," which it will turn over to the next leadership, she added.

Briones said she is set to meet Duterte-Carpio from June 20 to 30 for the transition period.

In the same briefing, Briones reported that as of May 26, up to 34,238 public and private schools across the country have been nominated to hold limited in-person classes. She did not say how many are actually conducting physical classes.

The DepEd is eyeing for more schools to hold in-person classes next school year, tentatively scheduled to start on August 23.

Face-to-face classes were barred starting 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.