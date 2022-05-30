Courtesy of VP Leni Media Bureau, Handout/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday congratulated Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on her vice-presidential win in the 2022 elections.

"Warmest congratulations on your proclamation as the 15th Vice President of the Republic of the Philippines," Robredo wrote in a letter.

The letter was in response to Duterte-Carpio's request for an initial meeting between their respective teams concerning the Office of the Vice President.

"Please be advised that we are ready to meet to answer any questions you may have regarding the Office of the Vice President and to take all necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition," Robredo said.

Robredo said her chief of staff, Undersecretary Philip Dy, would contact the vice president-elect's team.

“Again, congratulations, and all the best,” she said.

Duterte-Carpio was proclaimed by Congress last week as winner in the May 9 vice presidential race. She received over 32.2 million votes.

Duterte-Carpio, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, earlier said she intends to take her oath on June 19 in her hometown Davao City. She will formally assume office noon of June 30.

