3 hurt in Basilan explosions

ISABELA, Basilan - Three people were injured in two separate explosions in Isabela City, Basilan on Monday, authorities said.

Residents were alarmed by the first blast just before 6 p.m. at the Isabela City Proper.

Approximately 30 minutes after, another explosion rocked a bus terminal.

The Isabela City risk reduction and management office said a female vendor and two security guards who were on patrol at the bus terminal were wounded in the second explosion.

They sustained shrapnel wounds and temporary hearing impairment. Two of the injured victims were brought to a hospital for medical attention.

Isabela CDRMMO Dan Salasim said the bomb squad and SOCO are conducting the investigation to determine the explosives used in both incidents. —Report from Jewel Reyes

