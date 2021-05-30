Zamboanga City requests extension of MECQ until June 15

Zamboanga City - The local government of Zamboanga City has requested the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to extend the implementation of the modified enhanced community quarantine until June 15.

City Health Officer Dr. Dulce Miravite said the extension of the MECQ is one way to help the city reduce the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health COVID-19 data tracker shows that the city has recorded 2,408 active cases, with 105 additional cases and 90 new recoveries, as of Friday, May 28.



Death toll remains at 391.

Of the total active cases, 2,301 are from community transmission, 81 involve detainees, 14 are individuals authorized outside of residence, 10 are returning residents, one is from the Bureau of Correction and another one is a BJMP personnel/health worker.

Miravite has issued a warning that most hospitals in Zamboanga City are already full both for COVID and non-COVID cases.

She urged again the public to take the COVID-19 threat seriously and follow health protocols.

Increasing the bed capacities of isolation facilities from 700 to 1,000 had been directed by Mayor Beng Climaco.

In its Resolution No. 115-A issued May 13, the IATF placed Zamboanga City under MECQ until May 31, along with Santiago City in Isabela, Quirino, and Ifugao.

The same quarantine classification is in place in Iloilo City and in the provinces of Apayao, Benguet, and Cagayan, also effective until May 31.

The government is expected to announce Monday the new quarantine classifications in the country starting June 1.

- report from Leizel Lacastesantos

RELATED VIDEO