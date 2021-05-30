Tropical depression Dante slows down as it moves within PAR

MANILA - Tropical depression Dante has decelerated as it moves within the Philippine area of responsibility in a West-Northwest direction on Sunday afternoon, weather bureau PAGASA said on Sunday.

Dante is now moving at 15 kilometers per hour as of 4 p.m. from an earlier observed speed of 25 kph at 10 a.m. today, PAGASA said.

The storm’s center was estimated to be 835 km East of Mindanao, from an earlier estimate of 820 km. Dante has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, gustiness up to 70 kph.

PAGASA warned that from Sunday until Monday evening, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over the Caraga and Davao regions due to the outer rainbands of Dante.

“Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps,” the weather bureau warned.

Storm signals are not likely to be raised given the present track forecast for Dante, the agency said.

“However, given the uncertainty in its track forecast, any further westward shift in the track forecast may lead to the hoisting of TCWS (Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal) over the eastern portion of the country,” it added.

PAGASA said there is also an increasing likelihood that Dante will further intensify into a tropical storm by Monday morning and will slightly intensify until Wednesday.

By Wednesday evening, Dante is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression and become a remnant low pressure area on Friday, PAGASA said.

RELATED VIDEO