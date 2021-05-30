Tropical depression Dante slightly intensifies, accelerates as it heads westward

MANILA - Tropical depression Dante has slightly intensified and accelerated as it moved northwest on Sunday morning, the state weather bureau said.

The country's fourth storm this year was last estimated 820 kilometers east of Mindanao at 10 a.m., packing maximum winds of 55 km per hour and gusts of up to 70 kph while moving westward at 25 kph, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

The storm's outer rainbands will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Caraga and Davao region on Sunday, according to PAGASA.

The state weather bureau warned the public that this may cause isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.

There is an "increasing likelihood" that Dante will strengthen into a tropical storm by Monday morning, the weather bureau said.

Dante is forecast to continue moving northwest until Tuesday evening before turning north northwestward for the rest of the forecast period, it added.