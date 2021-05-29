Tropical depression Dante is here: Storm off Mindanao enters PAR

MANILA - The tropical depression east of Mindanao has entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) early Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

Dante, the country's fourth storm this year, entered PAR at 1 a.m. and was last estimated 1,000 kilometers of Mindanao at 4 a.m., packing maximum winds of 45 km per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph while moving northwest at 15 kph, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

The storm's outer rainbands will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Caraga and Davao region on Sunday, according to PAGASA.

Dante is forecast to continue moving west northwestward until Monday morning before gradually accelerating northwest until Tuesday, the weather bureau said.

There is an "increasing likelihood" that Dante will strengthen into a tropical storm by Monday afternoon, it added.

