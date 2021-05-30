Robredo commends PNP chief for opening drug war cases to DOJ review

Vice President Leni Robredo and Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar. OVP Handout/Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday commended Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar for opening drug war files to the justice department.

Robredo said Eleazar was "making all the right steps" since he assumed the top PNP post.

"Malaking bagay ito kasi kung naalala mo, ang past leadership sa PNP parang hinarang niya ito. Itong kay PNP chief Gen. Eleazar, marami ang mga ginagawa na encouraging," she said in her weekly radio show.

(This is a big deal because if you can recall, past PNP leaderships objected to this. PNP chief Gen. Eleazar is doing many encouraging decisions.)

"Parang nagkakaroon ka ng pakiramdam na ina-acknowledge yung problem at ginagawan ng solusyon...Tingin ko, si General Eleazar is making all the right steps."

(It's like you can feel that problems are being acknowledged and they are coming up with solutions...I think General Eleazar is making all the right steps.)

In 2019, Robredo served less than three weeks as co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs, a position that was only created following her critic on the administration's deadly anti-narcotics campaign.

"'Yung reputation (ng PNP), nag-suffer talaga because of the extrajudicial killings. 'Pag pinakita ng leadership na desisido siya na linisin ang hanay, napakalaking bagay," she said of recent Eleazar's move.

(The PNP's reputation suffered because of the extrajudicial killings. If the leadership shows he's decided to cleanse the ranks, it's a big deal.)

"Sana, tuloy-tuloy para maayos naman, ma-strengthen ang institution, malinis ang magandang pangalan."

(I hope this will continue to strengthen the institution and clean it's good name.)

The PMP had placed the drug war's death toll at over 7,000, but human rights groups believe there could be thousands more.

Authorities have said suspects slain in drug operations had violently resisted arrest, prompting police to defend themselves, but critics believe the state is behind cases of summary killings.

President Rodrigo Duterte had repeatedly defended the killing of drug pushers, saying they destroy the country's youth and future.