Pinoy seafarers must be prioritized for single-dose COVID-19 vaccines: lawmaker

Department of Foreign Affairs personnel (below) process 101 stranded Filipino seafarers who arrived home from Fujian, China months after their ships were forced to anchor in the high seas in this picture released on July 24, 2020. Photo courtesy of DFA

MANILA - Filipino seafarers should be prioritized for single-dose COVID-19 vaccines when supply arrives, a lawmaker said Sunday.

The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) and manning agencies have endorsed single-dose vaccines such as those of Johnson and Johnson and Gamaleya's Sputnik V Light for seafarers, said Marino Partylist Rep. Macnell Lusotan.

"Yung sitwasyon ng mga international foreign vessels, trumping, walang fixed na schedule...Minsan short notices, ibigay less than a week, so paano 'pag 2 dose ang ibigay natin? Maghintay pa sila," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(International foreign vessels have no fixed schedule...They sometimes give short notices, less than a week, so what if we gave 2-dose vaccine to our seafarers? They would have to wait.)

"Ang recommendation natin, hihintayin natin kung darating ang single-dose. Pero sa ngayon... kung anuman ang available na 2-dose na vaccine, ipaturok na natin habang naghihintay tayo ng supply ng single-dose na vaccine."

(Our recommendation is to wait for the single-dose vaccine. But for now...whatever 2-dose vaccine is available should be used as we await for supply of single-dose vaccine.)

Traditional or cargo seafarers were unaffected by the pandemic, while some 50,000 to 100,000 crew members of cruise ships have yet to be deployed, Lusotan said.

"'Pag nagpositibo sila sa barko, pinapababa, pinapabalik, nire-repatriate... Dapat, sigurado na ang sasampa, kung wala pang bakuna, ay negative sila sa pagsampa nila," he said.

(If they test positive aboard a ship, they are asked to disembark and are repatriated...If they were unvaccinated, they should test negative before deployment.)

A Filipino seafarer who tested positive for the Indian variant of the novel coronavirus after docking in the Philippines has succumbed to the disease earlier this month, the Department of Health said last week.

Another also passed away from COVID-19 while his ship was docked in Indonesia, the Marina earlier said.

Filipino seafarers have been classified as part of the sub-group A4 in the country’s list of COVID-19 vaccine priority groups as their work is considered crucial in keeping the economy alive, the Department of Transportation had said.