PH confirms 7,058 new COVID-19 cases; over 100 deaths for 5th straight day

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines confirmed 7,058 new cases of the COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 1,223,627.

This marked the 3rd straight day that the country reported more than 7,000 cases--the first time this happened since May 1 to 3. Four labs were not able to submit their data.

The Department of Health also reported 6,852 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 1,149,010.

This means that the country has a total of 53,757 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

One hundred thirty-nine more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 20,860. This was also the fifth straight day that more than 100 deaths were reported.

The government has said that it wants to inoculate 58 million Filipinos by the end of the year, down from an initial 70 million target.

ABS-CBN News however has been tracking the number of vaccinations since March, and as of May 25, only 1,029,061 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This means that the government has reached just 1.77 percent of the revised target after almost 3 months.

The pandemic has already caused the Philippines to plunge into its worst economic contraction since World War 2, losing over P2 trillion in value in the 15 months since the virus started affecting the country.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected over 169.9 million people and caused over 3.53 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 33.25 million infections and over 594,000 deaths.

India has overtaken Brazil as the second most badly affected country, with 27.9 million infections. But in terms of deaths, Brazil has recorded more fatalities than India, with the South American country reporting over 461,000 COVID-19 deaths against India’s 325,000 fatalities.

