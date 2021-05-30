Duterte prays for nation's healing as PH continues fight vs COVID-19

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on May 26, 2021. Robinson Niñal, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday prayed for healing for the country as the Philippines continues its fight against COVID-19.

In a recorded message for an interfaith prayer meeting organized by the Office of the Presidential Adviser for Religious Affairs (OPARA) and several religious groups, Duterte urged Filipinos to look up to God for recovery.

"The present COVID-19 pandemic has truly been a difficult and challenging time for all of us. In this time of trial, it is only right that we look to the Lord Almighty to guide us, not only towards the path of righteousness, but also to full recovery," he said.

"As a resilient strong and faithful nation, let us put our trust in the Lord Almighty and hope that through our fervent prayers, He will heal our land," Duterte added.

Duterte finished his message with a prayer for healing and strength for everyone in the country, most especially for those in the frontlines.

"To the Lord Almighty, we humbly seek your grace and blessing. Please heal our land from the illness caused by COVID-19. You are our only hope and strength amidst these trying times," he said.

"Bless our medical frontliners and our health workers. Bless our essential workers, bless our workers in government and in the private sector who are helping our people to cope up with this crisis," Duterte added.

Throughout his presidency, Duterte has openly criticized the Catholic Church. Back in 2018, he even took on God Himself, finding fault in the creation story in the Bible and questioned God's logic, saying He is "stupid."

Critics, meanwhile, have been saying that Duterte’s tirades against priests and the Catholic Church have emboldened those behind the killing of 3 Catholic priests over the last 6 months.

Duterte in the past has even advised his critics to take up their problems with him to God.