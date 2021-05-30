Barangay officials capable of implementing COVID-19 protocols: DILG

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Barangay officials are capable of implementing COVID-19 protocols in their area, an official of the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Sunday, following President Rodrigo Duterte's order last week to arrest those among them who fail to prevent mass gatherings.

Barangay chairpersons can summon residents to explain their violation of minimum health standards and forward the complaint to local prosecutors if they fail to respond, said DILG Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Diño.

"Ang mga barangay captain na nagsasabing kulang ang tao nila, habang lumalaki ang barangay mo, lumalaki ang pondo mo...

Ang nangyari for the past years, puro tayo pagbibigay. Kaya napundi na si Presidente, tama na ang pagbibigay nito," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(To barangay captains who said they lack personnel, your funds increase with your area's size... For the past years, we've been lenient. That's why the President said enough is enough.)

"Kaya lang naging lenient tayo dahil yung mga human rights (groups) na yan, lagi daw kawawa ang ano eh. Ngayon, papaano masasabi mo dun sa 20,000 na namatay dahil sa kapabayaan ng mga pasaway na ito?"

(We became lenient because of human rights groups. Now, what can we say about the 20,000 who have died because of those who violated protocols?)

Duterte's warning came after recent mass gatherings in some localities supposedly became COVID-19 superspreader events.

Authorities are reminded to avoid violence and humiliating virus protocol violators, Diño said.

"Mahigpit na pinagbabawal ang pananakit at pambabastos. Kaya lang, 'pag ikaw ipagtatanggol ang sarili, 'di rin naman pinagbabawal na depensahan ang sarili mo. Ang mahigpit na pinagbibilin, 'wag mananakit," he said.

(We strictly prohibit violence and humiliation but defending yourself is allowed. What we strictly remind them is not to hurt people.)

The DILG and the Department of Justice earlier said they were in the process of coming up with a joint memorandum circular or a set of guidelines with regard to violations of health protocols.