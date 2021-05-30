50,000 more Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses arrive in Philippines

A health worker shows a vial of the Sputnik V COVID19 vaccine during its rollout at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City on May 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Philippines on Sunday night received 50,000 more doses of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

The aircraft carrying the shipment arrived at NAIA around 10:30 p.m.

LOOK: Qatar Airways Flight QR928, which carries the 50,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia, landed in Manila at around 10:30pm.



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and other officials receive the shipment. | via @JervisManahan pic.twitter.com/9ziNfIEhIv — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 30, 2021

This is the third batch of the Russian vaccine that arrived in the Philippines. The first batch arrived last May 1, with another batch arriving in May 12.

The vaccine candidate developed by Gamaleya Institute is the second government-procured product that has been delivered to the country after Sinovac’s CoronaVac.

It was cleared for emergency use in the Philippines in March.

The initial batch of 15,000 doses was used in a “pilot run” in preparation for the arrival of additional doses, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 had said.

Five Metro Manila localities received the product as they have cold storage capacity.

According to the FDA, the Sputnik V vaccine needs to be stored at a temperature of negative 18 degrees Celsius and must be kept as a frozen solution.

Its second dose needs to be administered 3 weeks after the first, data from the Department of Health showed.

The arrival of the additional doses raises the Philippines' total vaccine stock to more than 8.3 million, which include also the products of Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer. More than 5.1 million doses have been administered, as of May 30.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. had said that the country has secured a total of 10 million doses of Sputnik V, but the contract is expandable to around 20 million.

The first 10 million doses will be delivered to the country in tranches within a 4-month period.

More details to follow.

