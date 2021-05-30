2 more assessment centers for domestic work open in Metro Manila

MANILA — The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) said Sunday it opened 2 more assessment centers in Metro Manila for those who want to get a national certificate in domestic work.

In a statement, the TESDA said the facilities opened in Quezon City and Manila earlier this week, bringing the total number of assessment centers for domestic work in Metro Manila to 5.

The new facilities can accommodate 20 applicants each per day. With this, the 5 assessment centers in the capital can accommodate around 500 applicants every week.

The agency said the move was aimed to address the growing number of applicants intending to undergo competency assessment for domestic work.

The other assessment centers for domestic work are in Navotas and Taguig.

TESDA Director General Isidro Lapeña urged all outbound overseas Filipino workers in the provinces to undergo competency assessment at the nearest assessment center in their area to avoid overcrowding in Metro Manila.

A national certificate from the TESDA is a common requirement for those seeking employment abroad.

