Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. gives a statement regarding alleged threats his camp discovered back in January. Courtesy of Arnolfo Teves Jr. Facebook page

MANILA — The camp of suspended lawmaker Arnolfo Teves, Jr. on Monday claimed that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has already prejudged his supposed involvement in the death of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

Both the lawmaker and his lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said this was the reason why the DOJ is "minimizing" the recantation of some witnesses.

"Baka naman pagdating sa preliminary investigation ay Lutong Macau na yan kahit anong mangyari, kahit sinong bumaliktad, mapatunayan namin during preliminary investigation ay luto na, gawa na yung desisyon na may probable cause," said Topacio.

"Hindi pa nasisimulan ang kaso, wala pang nakasampa sa korte, sabi na ni Bonjing 99 percent solved [na]. How can a case be 99 percent solved kung di pa nasisimulan? Uulitin ko, kumbaga sa basketball hindi pa nagsisimula yung laro may panalo na," Teves said.

Teves said he believes the DOJ will not be fair.

"Wala pa ring semblance of fairness. Again, ang hinihingi ko lang semblance of fairness. Hanggang di binabawi ni Bonjing yung sabi niyang 99 percent solved I will not see a semblance of fairness," Teves said.

Meanwhile, Topacio said they were not allowed to participate in today's hearing of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges regarding Teves' case.

"Nagpapasalamat naman ako sa committee that they had the grace and courtesy na ipatawag ako sa loob at sabihin sa akin personal na ang kanilang kapasyahan ay wag pahintulutan si Cong. Teves na mag-appear via Zoom, gusto nila ay physical o personal, at he cannot be represented by counsel. Although we take exception to that," Topacio said.



"Palagay ko ay tapos na ang usapan namin dito at we will just await whatever action this committee takes," Topacio also said.

Teves remains outside of the Philippines as he faces murder raps over the assassination of Degamo, his political rival, and 9 others.

