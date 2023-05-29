MANILA — The Senate on Monday approved on final reading a bill granting Filipino citizenship to popular Canadian vlogger Kyle Jennermann also known as "Kulas."

During the Senate's plenary session, all 24 senators voted unanimously to approve House Bill 7185.

"Congratulations to a brand new Filipino citizen," Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said.

"Perhaps this is a pivotal moment in globalization, wherein we learn to love our identity even more as Filipinos [through] the eyes of someone... considered foreigner," Sen. Bato dela Rosa said.

In the bill that originated from the House, Jennermann was described as "a Canadian national who found himself enamored with the Philippines."

The vlogger has around a million followers on YouTube alone, as of this posting.