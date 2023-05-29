A police officer lists down names of suspected drug users and pushers at a processing center in Tondo, Manila. File Photo/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said it has arrested over 24,000 drug suspects and seized over P6 billion worth of illegal drugs in anti-drug operations since January 2023.

According to PNP Chief Police Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., the police force has arrested a total of 24,197 drug suspects since January 1 to May 27, 2023.

A total of P6.05 billion worth of illegal drugs were also confiscated within the same time period.

Acorda lauded the National Capital Region Police Office for successfully arresting 2 high-value targets in a drug buy-bust operation in Caloocan City, which also led to the confiscation of 3,800 grams of shabu worth P25.8 million.

"On the campaign against illegal drugs,18,317 anti-drug police operations nationwide on January 1 to May 27, 2023, resulted in the confiscation of illegal drugs estimated to be worth PHP6.05-billion, and the arrest of 24,197 drug offenders," he said.

Authorities also confiscated more than 11,000 loose firearms from January 1 to May 26, while over 29,000 wanted personalities have also been arrested.

"From January 1 to May 26, 2023, the PNP confiscated 11,417 loose firearms from 3,599 persons arrested for possession of these illegal firearms. During the same period, Police units received 6,513 firearms for safekeeping and filed 1,783 cases in court. A total of 29,383 persons wanted by the law were arrested by PNP Units in police operations from January 1 to May 26, 2023, while 176 surrendered to the authorities," Acorda said.

The PNP also said focus crimes like murder, homicide, physical injury, robbery, theft, rape, and carnapping of motor vehicles and motorcycles also decreased.

"From the period of January 1, 2023 to May 27, 2023 the following crimes decreased as compared to the same period last year: Focus Crimes which include murder, homicide, physical injury, robbery, theft, rape, and carnapping of motor vehicles and motorcycles decreased by 9.76 percent from 16,566 to 14,949 cases. Notably, incidents of carnapping of motor vehicles recorded the highest decrease of 26.62 percent, from 139 to 102 cases," Acorda said. — Report from Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: