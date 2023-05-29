Malacañang bares new PNP, DILG appointments

MANILA — Malacañang on Monday bared new appointments made by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in different government agencies, including the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Five PNP officers were promoted to higher ranks following Marcos' approval.

- P/MGen. Belli Tamayo

- P/BGen. Owen Andarino

- P/Col. Jean Dela Torre

- P/Col. Wilbert Charlie Perry Divina

- P/Col. Fe Greñas

Other new appointments include the following:

Philippine Navy

- Ria Joy Nabalan (Ensign)

- Jhedelie Tinamisan (Ensign)

Bases Conversion and Development Authortiy (BCDA)

- Gerard Seno (Acting Member, Board of Directors)

National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council

- Norberto Alensuela Sr. (Member, Representing the Labor Sector)

- Mary Joy Viñas (Member, Representing the Labor Sector)

Department of Interior and Local Government