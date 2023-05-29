MANILA — Former Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) bank officer Orlando Negradas on Monday took the stand as the prosecution's last witness to the 11 graft charges against Sen. Jinggoy Estrada related to the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam.

Negradas, who is now a deputy director at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, repeated his 2015 testimony during the bail hearings of the court.

He had testified on the supposed transfer of P146 million PDAF to the bank accounts of the non-government organizations (NGO) of former businesswoman and alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles.

Napoles' camp had argued that the PDAF scam whistleblowers were the ones who were in control of the NGOs.

Before Negradas concluded his testimony, he was asked by Associate Justice Maryann Corpus Mañalac if he personally saw signature cards involved in the transactions during the investigation.

“I saw it, your honor,” Negradas said.

After the former AMLC officer gave his testimony, the court gave the prosecution 30 days to present its formal offer of evidence.

The defense lawyers were also given 30 days to file their comment or opposition, after which they would be given the chance to present their witnesses.

According to Estrada's camp, they may adopt the witnesses presented during the plunder hearings which concluded last year.

