MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Monday defended its decision to shut down an orphanage in Quezon City.

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the closure of Gentle Hands was not "abrupt".

He said DSWD officials had been reminding the orphanage as early as August to make improvements in the facility.

Gatchalian also called the living situation in the orphanage terrible, citing the alleged lack of social workers, as well as fire safety and sanitation measures.

"If there were other ways to do it, number 1, we kept on warning them. Number 2, when I went there, the imminent danger was there. Aantayin ko pa ba na may mangyari bago ako kumilos?" he told ANC's "Headstart".

"I know shutting down an orphanage is a big decision. That's why I just did not rely on third-party accounts, I myself went there."

Gatchalian added there were complaints on how the orphanage was being managed.

He disclosed that the Gentle Hands allegedly separated children from their parents in several cases.

"You do not separate a mother from a child. That is a cardinal sin from my book especially when social workers are already saying the mother is capable. Please return the child," he said.

The DSWD issued a cease and desist order against Gentle Hands after social workers found it was housing nearly double the maximum 80 children it was supposed to be taking care of.

The agency rescued 127 children, including one child who had to be sent to the hospital.

In text messages to ABS-CBN News, Gentle Hands executive director Charity Heppner-Graff denied that the orphanage was operating above its capacity and said it had "the ratio that is required for caregivers to children."