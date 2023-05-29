Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

The Climate Change Commission on Monday said it partnered with the Armed Forces of the Philippines to utilize military bases across the country for planting trees and crops.

Under a recent memorandum of agreement, the AFP allowed "a portion" of lands to be used for the carbon sequestration program, CCC Commissioner Albert Dela Cruz said.

“Ang carbon sequestration program, [itatanim] yung mga halaman [na] humihigop ng carbon. Pangalawa, yung tinatawag natin ng food security program, magkakaroon ng inter-cropping ng halaman, mga short crops at iba-ibang uri ng gulay” Dela Cruz said in a public briefing.

“Sa pamamagitan nyan yung idle lands na tinatawag, yan ay matataniman. And we will reduce heat index, at yung iba’t-ibang uri ng bagyo, mga kabundukan na maraming halaman ay ay nag-aavoid ng landslide, at nagpapahina ng bagyo,” he added.

(The carbon sequestration program will grow plants that reduce carbon. Second, we will also have a food security program that uses inter-cropping for short crops and various vegetables. Idle lands will be used and we could reduce heat index, prevent landslides in mountainous areas.)

Dela Cruz also thanked the AFP “for having open arms to support (our) fight against climate change.”