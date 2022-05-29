Vice President Leni Robredo gives a post-election statement from her home in Magarao, Camarines Norte in the early hours of May 10, 2022 while her daughters, Aika, Tricia, and Jillian, watch from the sidelines. VP Leni Media Bureau handout/File

Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday shared what she observed from her recent trip in New York City, while also expressing hope that these can also be achieved in the Philippines.

Robredo and her daughters returned to the country late Saturday. They had gone to New York to attend Jillian's graduation from the New York University with a double major in economics and mathematics.

The family left for the US for the event last May 14.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Robredo shared photos of her and her daughters during their trip.

"I promised the girls that, for this trip, all my time will be devoted to them. So whatever lunches or dinners we’ve had with friends were all, somehow, connected to them," she wrote.

"It was the first trip where we had no agenda at all, except Jillian’s grad and when we tagged along Tricia’s meetings in Boston. We just walked and walked everyday, averaging about 15,000-20,000 ++ steps everyday. At kumain lang ng kumain," she added.

According to Robredo, she is now ready to work again after the "longest vacation" she's had in 10 years.

She also shared some of the things she observed while in New York, which she hopes can also be achieved in the Philippines in the future.

"Lagi kong sinasabi sa mga bata na hindi ako mabubuhay sa New York dahil mas preferred ko pa din buhay sa probinsya pero may mga bagay doon na sana ma achieve din natin dito," Robredo said.

Among the things she mentioned are New York's convenient public transport system, the bike lanes and bike racks in the city, the parks, New York as a pedestrian-friendly city, and the restoration of old buldings, which Robredo said gave the city "so much character".

"Libreng mangarap at libre din pag trabahuhan mga pangarap," Robredo wrote.

Robredo's term ends on June 30. Vice President-elect Duterte-Carpio has said she will request for a meeting with her predecessor for a smooth transition.

