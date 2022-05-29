Courtesy: Cauayan City Police

MANILA — A barangay chairman in Cauayan City, Isabela and his two sons were nabbed after authorities seized several firearms, ammunition, and grenades from them on Saturday, police said.

Buyon, Cauayan City chairman Jessie Eder Sr. and his sons, aged 33 and 39, were apprehended during a police raid that yielded three .45 caliber handgun, an improvised .22 caliber handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun, two improvised shotguns, a .38 caliber revolver and several ammunitions.

A grenade launcher and hand grenade was also seized from the chairman.

“Sa information ay meron nga daw ito at nagtatago ng samu’t saring mga baril,” Cauayan City Police chief Lt. Col. Sherwin Cuntapay said.

(Based on our information, the suspect was hiding various firearms.)

“Sa aming verification, lumalabas na meron isang baril na caliber .45 na registered under sa pangalan ng kaniyang anak subalit ito ay expired na. So, other than that ay wala ng rehistradong baril na nakapangalan sa kanila,” he added.

(Per our verification, a .45 caliber handgun was registered to his son but this has already expired. Other than that, there are no registered firearms under their names.)

Police are still investigating if the firearms confiscated from Eder were used in previous shooting and murder incidents in Cauayan City.

Eder and his sons are now under local police custody and are facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunitions, as well as unlawful possession of explosive devices.

— Report from Harris Julio

FROM THE ARCHIVE