DepEd Sec. Briones: “We are looking for continuity”

LONDON - Katatapos lang ng apat na araw na Education World Forum 2022 sa London na nagsimula noong May 22 hanggang May 25, kung saan nagsalita si Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Briones sa isang plenary session na nakatutok sa usapin ng equity at resources sa edukasyon.

DepEd photo

Ang Education World Forum ay ang pinakamalaking pagtitipon ng education at skill ministers sa mundo na ngayong taon, dinaluhan ng may 125 education ministers mula sa 107 bansa.

Sa panayam ng ABS-CBN News kay Briones, sinabi niyang matatapos man daw ang kanyang termino handa pa rin siyang magbigay ng payo kung hihingin ito sa kanya.

Photo courtesy of Rose Eclarinal

“It’s the prerogative of the incoming president to appoint members of his official ‘family”.He chose her (Duterte) and she accepted. But we are looking for continuity. She is fully aware of all the programs that we initiated at the Department of Education,” paliwanag ni Briones kaugnay ng nagpili ni President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. ng bagong DepEd chief.

Si Duterte-Carpio ang inanunsiyong incoming DepEd Secretary ni President-elect Bongbong Marcos. Umaasa si Briones sa smooth transition period. Dalawang beses na rin daw sumulat sa kanya si Vice-President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio para sa meeting.

DepEd photo

“She has reached out to me quite a few times it just so happened I was in a very important meeting. She has just been proclaimed. After she takes her oath of office, we will start the transition process immediately. We have had an exchange of letters wherein we suggested that she selects her transition team, her point person, and I have my own undersecretary heading our own transition team,” sabi ni Briones. Umaasa si Secretary Briones na itutuloy ni Duterte-Carpio ang proyektong Alternative Learning System (ALS) at Last Mile Schools (LMS) program.

“I go by her public declaration that whatever programs there are, she will study them and of course, she will carefully consider whether she will recommend them to the new president. And it's very likely that she will because the outgoing president is her father,” saad ni Briones.

Kung may nagdududa sa kakayahan ni Duterte sa pamumuno ng pinakamalaking kagawaran sa bansa na may pinamakamalaking budget at manpower, sabi ni Briones: “She is basically a very intelligent person. She will bring her own perspective. She is her own person.”

Dagdag pa niya: “She is very concerned about citizenship, about loyalty to the country beyond of course the usual academics. So she is not really a complete stranger. I’m sure she will be able to pick up along the way.”

Tingin din ni Briones na aalagaan ni President-elect Bongbong Marcos ang education department. Napansin daw niya na mahilig sa mathematics at musika ang bagong halal na pangulo na nakilala niya bago pa man siya naging DepEd secretary.

“I recalled that we talked not about politics, not about education but we talked about music and how you loved mathematics and music, which resonates with the priorities of the department itself. We want our learners to be good and to be familiarized with the basics of mathematics, science, and technology but at the same time, we don’t want them to forget their culture, we don’t want them to forget that they are humans,” kwento ni Briones.

Sabi ni Briones, pagbalik sa Pilipinas, uupuan na niya ang naantalang pulong nila ng susunod na kalihim ng Kagawaran ng Edukasyon.

Nagpahatid rin siya ng pagbati, matapos ang proclamation noong Miyerkules: “Vice-President Sara: First of all, congratulations on your proclamation as Vice-President of the Philippines. We, in the DepEd family, are looking forward to welcoming you as the new secretary of education,” pahayag ni Briones.

