Suspected Abu Sayyaf members nabbed in Sabah turned over to PH authorities

Eight suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf bandit group who were nabbed in Sabah have been turned over to Philippine authorities, the military said on Saturday.

The Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) handed over to the Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) the suspects tagged as Sulu-based Abu Sayyaf members.

They were identified as ASG sub-leader Sansibar Bensio, Firdaus Omar, Munimar Binda, Ladin Mujahirin Faizal, Hamzah Faizal, Sansis Mohammad, Halim Akhir, and Yusuf Akram.

They are now under the charge of the Sulu Provincial Police represented by Police Lt. Col. Waylon Mang-Oy and Police Master Sgt. Rogelio Hortillas Jr. of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group 9 (CIDG 9).

The Abu Sayyaf members were arrested in Jalan Taman Sri Arjuna, Beaufort, Sabah, on May 8.

“Based on reports from the ground, said ASG personalities have already established a community cell in the squatter area in Jalan Taman Sri Arjuna wherein most of the residents therein are their relatives/family members,” said Wesmincom commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr.

