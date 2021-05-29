Deployment halt: Saudi must order employers to pay for OFW COVID-19 test, quarantine, says Bello

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA— Saudi Arabia must ensure that employers of Filipino workers would cover costs of their compliance with COVID-19 protocols for the Philippines to lift its suspension of worker deployment there, Secretary Silvestre Bello III said Saturday.

Bello said he has asked the Saudi envoy to the country to make such guarantee via a note verbale.

“Kaya ko sinunspend temporarily 'yung deployment ng ating kababayan sa Saudi ay dahil doon sa institutional quarantine nila na kung saan pagdating ng ating mga OFW doon kailangang i-swab sila at i-quarantine for 10 days. Ok sa akin 'yun if that is their protocol there but malabo kung sino ang magbabayad niyan," Bello said on Teleradyo.

(The reason why I temporarily suspended OFW deployment to Saudi is because of their institutional quarantine where workers upon arrival should be swabbed and quarantined for 10 days. That’s fine with me if that is their protocol there but it's not clear who will pay for it.)

He said this process could cost Filipino workers $3,500, "equivalent to almost one year ng sweldo ng ating mga OFW (of wages of our OFWs),” Bello said.

On Friday, hundreds of OFWs bound for Saudi Arabia were stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after they were barred from leaving following the deployment suspension.

Bello said he already talked to the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to ask him to include in their protocol the order for employers to pay for the OFWs' testing and quarantine.



“I talked to the ambassador and I told him a note verbale from you will suffice and he said he will issue the note verbale. The moment that note verbale reaches the DFA, DFA will give me a copy, we will lift the order of suspension,” Bello said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

Bello said he was concerned that once there, OFWs would be made to pay for all their quarantine expenses.

“Pagdating doon ng ating mga OFW pababayaan sila, saan sila kukuha? Kaya nga sila pumupunta doon para kumita. Hindi pa kumikita sinisingil na ng $3,500. I am sorry, but I have to protect you from ganitong mga situation," he said.

(Where will our OFW get the money? They go there to work. They have yet to earn and now they will be asked to pay $3,500. I am sorry but I have to protect you from this kind of situation.)

He said a written order would ensure that employers commit to pay the quarantine of their workers and would not charge their employees for it later.



“We cannot put the OFWs at the mercy of their employers. Kung talagang sasagutin nila why does this government not issue a written order telling the employer babayaran nila 'yung quarantine expense ng ating OFW?” he said.

(If they will really cover the costs, why does this government not issue a written order telling the employer to pay for quarantine expense of our OFWs?)

Bello said they provided assistance in terms of hotel and food to stranded OFWs at the airport.