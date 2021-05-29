Amid Pacquiao boycott call, Cusi says PDP-Laban assembly meant to support Duterte

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and Senator Manny Pacquiao.

MANILA— Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said Saturday his call for a national council assembly of ruling party PDP-Laban on Monday is meant to show support for President Rodrigo Duterte and his programs as his term nears its end.

In a statement, Cusi, the party vice chair, said the meeting in Cebu City also aims to consult with members on "how to support the President’s agenda as he enters his last year in office."

He released the statement after party president Sen. Manny Pacquiao issued a memorandum directing PDP-Laban members to "ignore" the call for an assembly.

Pacquiao said calling for the party's national assembly must be approved by its chairman, President Rodrigo Duterte, and him as party president.

In a separate statement issued Friday, Cusi emphasized that the meeting is important so they could examine what the party has accomplished and what still "needs to be done."

"The composition of the PDP-Laban National Council shows that it is a body where fruitful and effective exchanges can be made. This is particularly important in the light of our collective effort in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," he explained.

The official also noted the importance of the assembly since in the "political process" it is part of democracy, the foundation of PDP-Laban.

The assembly was set 5 months before the filing of certificates of candidacy for the 2022 national elections.

While he and Pacquiao were again on divergent paths on party affairs, Cusi said PDP-Laban remains united, noting that those who wanted to boycott the event is only a "minority."

"We wish to reiterate that the assembly is part and parcel of the democratic process that every major political party should embrace," he said.

"I would like to reassure the people that our party remains united and committed to serve and accomplish the President's socio-economic agenda," he said.

Should the assembly push through, it would be PDP-Laban's "first major meeting" since the pandemic.

Pacquio's spokesman Ron Munsayac earlier said the senator would not be attending Monday's meeting but instead call for a meeting in September.

Several senators earlier said Pacquiao intends to become PDP-Laban's standard bearer next year.