Iloilo City places 4 areas under surgical lockdown until May 31

MANILA - The local government of Iloilo City placed four areas under surgical lockdown beginning Friday to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Under Executive Order No. 49 signed by Mayor Jerry Treñas, the lockdown will end on May 31 “unless a longer period is required” in the following areas:

Guzman-Jesena

Portion of Block 1, JMI Village

Veterans Village

Portion of Zone II

Bolilao:

Block 47 Great Vision

Block 48 Angelica Store

Block 56

Tabuc Suba

Tulihaw Street Modern Homes

#372 Maya Street

Mc Arthur Drive (Golden Homes Mktg.)

RT-PCR tests done from May 22 until May 28 showed 14 positive cases in Guzman-Jesena, 8 each in Veterans Village and Bolilao, and 9 in Tabuc Suba.



“Based on the recommendation of the Iloilo City COVID-19 team, there is a need to impose surgical lockdown in these 4 barangays/areas, located in Iloilo City,” the EO said.

A curfew will be imposed in the said areas from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. and residents are advised to strictly stay at home during the duration of the lockdown.

Only authorized persons outside of residence shall be allowed entry and exit.

The local government will continue to conduct mandatory RT-PCR testing for all high- and medium-risk contacts of positive cases in the said areas. Those who tested positive will be brought to quarantine facilities in the city.

Residents affected by the lockdown will be provided with food and medical needs.

