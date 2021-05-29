CHR investigating attack on police caravan in Occidental Mindoro

National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar meets with the police officers wounded during an attack by suspected NPA members in Occidental Mindoro, at PNP General Hospital, Camp Crame, Quezon City. Courtesy of PNP PIO

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Saturday said it was investigating the ambush that killed 3 police officers and wounded 7 others in Magsaysay town, Occidental Mindoro on Friday morning.

The officers were participating in the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict Serbisyo Caravan when they were attacked by suspected members of the New People's Army.

The officers are members of the 1st Occidental Mindoro Police Mobile Force Company.

"Mariing kinukundena ng CHR ang nasabing karahasan. Hindi kailanman sapat na katwiran ang ideolohiya o paniniwala para gumamit ng dahas at lumabag sa karapatang mabuhay," CHR spokesperson Atty. Jacqueline Ann de Guia said.

One person was also reported missing after the ambush.

The officers, part of the security convoy of Gov. Eduardo Gadiano, were passing through a mountain in San Jose town when they were attacked. The rebels also planted landmines along the pathway taken by the convoy.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar paid tribute to the officers involved in the attack.

Eleazar visited the wake of the slain officers and awarded them with the Medalya ng Kadakilaan. He also met with the wounded and awarded them medals for bravery under fire.

Two of those wounded were confined at Camp Crame, while four were in a hospital in Mindoro. -- With a report from Wheng Hidalgo, ABS-CBN News

