9 suspected Maute members arrested in Lanao del Sur firefight

Nine suspected members of the Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group were arrested following a shootout in Barangay Paigoay, Tubaran town, Lanao del Sur, the Western Mindanao Command said in a statement on Saturday.

Military and police forces were supposed to serve warrants of arrest against Farahufon Hadji Satar (also known as Abu Zacariah/Omar) and Muna Kali (a.k.a. Abu Dimam), both wanted for murder and attempted murder.

But upon reaching the targets’ residence, the suspects opened fire at the government forces made up of members of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, 5th Infantry Battalion, Naval Special Operations Unit, Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office, PNP Special Action Force, and PNP Special Operations Group.

Satar and Kali escaped but their cohorts were arrested, said Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, 103 IB commander.

Those arrested were identified as Camaroden Tindug, Sabdullah Sarip, Oter Macaungun, Asnare Alisood, Alisood Dima, Sowaib Abdullah, Saaduden Adapun, Zaenal Abdulatip, and Aleem Salih Pitiilan.

Recovered from them were firearms, ammunition, communication devices, an explosive device, and cash.

FROM THE ARCHIVES