MANILA — After weakening into a typhoon, Betty maintained its strength while moving over the Philippine Sea east of northern Luzon, PAGASA said Sunday.

In its latest bulletin issued 5 a.m., PAGASA said parts of northern Luzon will continue to experience rains from Betty until Tuesday morning with maximum rainfall amounts of up to 200 millimeters.

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte may experience more than 200 mm of rainfall from Betty from Tuesday to Wednesday, it added.

Several areas in Luzon were also placed under Tropical Storm Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

the northern and central portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Malibcong, Danglas, La Paz, Dolores, Tayum, Bucay, Sallapadan, Daguioman, Bucloc, Boliney)

Kalinga

Eastern and central portions of Mountain Province (Sadanga, Barlig, Natonin, Paracelis, Bontoc)

Eastern and central portions of Ifugao (Mayoyao, Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista, Banaue, Hingyon, Lagawe, Lamut, Kiangan, Asipulo)

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Quirino and the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Solano, Bagabag, Diadi, Villaverde, Bayombong, Ambaguio)

"Minimal to minor impacts caused by strong winds are possible within any of the areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is currently in effect. Such conditions may begin tonight or tomorrow," PAGASA said.

Some areas may also be placed under TCWS No. 2, as it remains the highest wind signal that will "most likely" be hoisted, while TCWS No. 3 remains the reasonable worst-case scenario.

Betty will also enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), PAGASA said. Monsoon rains may be experienced in the western portions of MIMAROPA and Western Visayas from Monday until Wednesday.

Beginning Sunday evening to early Monday morning, the enhanced southwest monsoon is also forecast to bring occasional gusts over most of Visayas, the eastern portion of Central Luzon, the eastern and southern portion of Southern Luzon, and the northern portion of Mindanao.

PAGASA last located the eye of Typhoon Betty at 815 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour near the center and 215 kph gusts. It was moving west northwestward at 20 kph.

Betty is forecast to remain a typhoon but may gradually weaken until Tuesday. Unfavorable conditions will weaken the typhoon faster and may result to Betty being downgraded into a severe tropical storm by late Thursday or early Friday, PAGASA said.

Betty is expected to gradually decelerate and may become slow-moving to almost stationary by Tuesday while over the waters east of Batanes before moving towards the sea east of Taiwan by Wednesday or Thursday.

