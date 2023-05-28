CEBU — The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) on Sunday announced the cancellation of some trips from Cebu due to rough sea conditions brought by the southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Typhoon Betty.

These include trips from Cebu City to Ormoc via Supercat and Cebu City to Tubigon via Starcraft.

Trips from Danao City to Isabel, Leyte via EB Aznar Corp. were also cancelled, as the dry docking of the vessel could only be completed at 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, an OceanJet trip from Cebu City to Tagbilaran City, Bohol was also cancelled due to a "technical problem."

CPA said it continued to monitor the weather situation in Cebu due to the effects of the enhanced southwest monsson.

PAGASA Visayas had issued a thunderstorm warning Sunday afternoon as Cebu and nearby areas experienced moderate to heavy rainfall.

It lasted for less than an hour before fair weather returned again.

The state weather bureau, on its latest bulletin issued 11 a.m. Sunday, said the Betty-enhanced southwest monsoon would bring occasional gusts over most of Visayas.

Monsoon rains may be experienced in the western portions of MIMAROPA and Western Visayas from Monday until Wednesday, PAGASA added.

—Report from Annie Perez

