NCR on Bravo alert as MMDA prepares for 'Betty'

MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is on full alert for the possible effects of Typhoon Betty.

MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes said that the Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has already placed the National Capital Region on Bravo alert. This means the NCR is in moderate risk due to Typhoon Betty.

With this, the agency has already coordinated with the Manila mayors since Saturday night and discussed their preparations.

Artes said they are monitoring for possible heavy rains in Metro Manila due to Typhoon Betty.

“Lahat po in place kagabi, nakipag-ugnayan tayo sa mga Metro Manila mayors at lahat naman po nag-signify ng kahandaan kung sakali nga pong dumating ang pag-ulan. In fact, yung preparation nga namin last week pa ay para sa pag-landfall or posibleng pag-landfall ng Bagyong Mawar, now Bagyong Betty. Kaya po masasabi namin na handang-handa kami dahil hindi naman po tatama ang bagyo directly sa Metro Manila kundi ang ulan lamang po ang amin binabantayan,” Artes said.

According to the MMDA, the agency has already readied the 71 pumping stations in Metro Manila should there be heavy rains.

One of the biggest pumping stations in Manila is the Libertad pumping station in Pasay.

This pumping station collected a daily average of 10 to 15 cubic meters of garbage during typhoons, while 3 to 5 cubic meters of garbage in ordinary days.

“Unang una yung 71 pumping stations naman po natin ay fully operational, 100 percent capacity. May mga diesel po yun para to make sure na pagdumating yung malakas na pag-ulan ay madaling mapapahupa kung meron mang pagbaha. Kung napapansin niyo in the past couple of years, 30 minutes after mawala ang ulan ay nawawala po ang tubig baha sa buong Metro Manila, “ Artes added.

Cleaning and declogging of drainage systems in Metro Manila is also on going according to MMDA.

Artes appealed to the residents not to throw and dispose garbage down the drains to prevent clogging of drainage system.

“Unfortunately talagang kahit balik balikan natin marami pa rin kaming nakukuhang basura. Kung kaya naman kami ay laging nananawagan sa aming mga kababayan na huwag pong magtapon ng basura kung saan saan,” Artes said.

Typhoon preparations are still on standby, according to Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Assistant Communication Officer Rommel Allada.

“Standby pa rin ang mga units natin pati mga manpower natin. As of now ganun pa rin monitor pa rin po kami sakaling pumasok man ang bagyo saka kami lalabas po,”Allada said.

Some residents in Baseco compound took advantage of the good weather since yesterday.

Among them is Ernesto Ayade who went fishing Saturday night.

He was able to return home before noon. He prays typhoon Betty would dissipate.

“Dagat muna ako kay wala kaming pang araw araw na panggastos eh mahirap pag dumating na yung bagyo saan kami kukuha,” Ayade told ABS-CBN news.

Tricia Serrano of Baseco Compound in Manila, is also thankful for the good weather. Its her son's christening Sunday and she doesn’t want to postpone it.

“Nagpapasalamat ako kasi maaraw ngayon kahit na may bagyo di kami nababahala kasi masinag ang araw,” Tricia said.

In Las Piñas City, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office is bracing for possible heavy rains as south west monsoon might be enhanced by typhoon Betty.

The city has already activated their search and rescue team.

Rescue boats, trucks, modular tents are prepositioned should evacuation be implemented.

Some areas in the 9 barangays of Las Piñas facing the coastal areas are at risk for flooding.

“Ang inaasahan kasi namin ang pagpapalakas niya o paghila ng hanging habagat so kapag ah nagkaroon ng enhanced habagat dahil magdadala ito ng malakas na ulan posible pong bahain ang mga flood prone areas namin within our barangays,” according to Aji Dela Merced, head of DRRMO Las Piñas.

