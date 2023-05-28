More areas under Signal No. 1 as ‘Betty’ weakens further

Satellite image of Typhoon Betty. PAGASA

MANILA - More areas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 even as Typhoon Betty weakened further, the state weather bureau said late Sunday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said more areas will be affected by Betty’s winds even as it continues to weaken over the Philippine Sea.

The following areas were placed under Signal No. 1:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Solano, Bagabag, Diadi, Villaverde, Bayombong, Ambaguio)

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Ilocos Norte

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler)

Polillo Islands

Northern portion of Catanduanes (Caramoran, Viga, Gigmoto, Panganiban, Bagamanoc, Pandan)

Northeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Tinambac, Siruma)

Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes, Basud)

The eastern portion of Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan may also experience up to 200 millimeters of rainfall until Tuesday evening, while Batanes, Babuyan Islands and the northern portion of Benguet may experience rainfall greater than 200 mm from Wednesday afternoon, PAGASA said.

Betty will also enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), PAGASA said, which may bring monsoon rains over the western portions of Calabarzon Mimaropa and Western Visayas from Monday until Wednesday.

Betty, the country’s second typhoon this year, was last located 570 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 155 kilometer per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 190 kph.

It is expected to move generally northwestward slowly until Monday, and may become slow-moving or almost stationary by Tuesday or Wednesday while over the waters near Batanes.

“Afterwards, the typhoon will turn north northeastward and gradually accelerate towards the waters east of Taiwan and the southern portion of Ryukyu Islands,” PAGASA also said.

Betty is expected to steadily weaken over the next five days “due to cooler ocean waters (caused by upwelling of cooler waters in its wake) and dry air intrusion,” PAGASA said, adding that Betty may be downgraded into a severe tropical storm by Thursday.

PAGASA said Betty may exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday.

