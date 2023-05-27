Watch more News on iWantTFC

The local government of Manila has raised the blue alert status in preparation for the possible effects of super typhoon Betty.

Blue alert status means that all of the equipment needed in rescue operations is prepared with situational reports being provided every 6 hours.

Rommel Allada, the assistant communication officer of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), said they are now operating for 24 hours and the personnel's rest days have been cancelled.

The DRRMO has prepared evacuation centers particularly the Delpan Evacuation center including some of their gymnasiums and schools identified also as evacuation centers.

Rescue equipment and personnel are also on standby.

These equipment include rescue trucks, flood control truck, transport truck, rubber boats and ambulances including mobile kitchen trucks.

“Sa nakikita niyo po nakahanda ang City of Manila sa paparating na bagyong Mawar o Betty, nakaready na po ang mga bangka natin, ang transport truck, rescue truck at food control truck natin para po makatulong sa City of Manila,” Allada said.

The city government has also prepared food packs for possible evacuees.

In Manila, hazards during typhoons are floods and storm surges in lowlying areas especially in Baseco area, Isla Puting Bato, Parola compound, Barangay 105 and Barangay 128 -- barangays near Manila Bay.

Barangays officials have been monitoring the condition of Manila Bay since Friday.

“From time to time naman nag-iikot ang mga tanod namin, minu-monitor ang dagat, yung ilalim ng silong ng mga ano kabahayan kung malakas ang alon,” according to Barangay Executive Officer, Regelio Gierza.

Residents in low lying areas said, they would heed the disaster officials' advice for possible evacuation.

Some have already prepared their belongings like Merhann Espenilla.

“Yung alam namin na talagang delikado na naghahanda na po kami ng mga damit mga pagkain namin na kailangan na dadalhin sa evacuation center,” Merhann said.

In Marikina City, preparations for super typhoon Betty started since Thursday. The evacuation centers are now open. The local government unit has purchased bread and water should preemptive evacuation be implemented. Rescue boats are already on standby.

Around 20,000 Marikina residents usually evacuate due to flooding.

“Kung makikita niyo sa Marikina River hindi pa siya cause of concern medyo mababa pa siya sa normal level yung tubig sa Marikina River usually 'yan nasa 12 meters, pero ngayon nasa 11 meters above sea level yung tubig sa Marikina River kaya medyo malayo pa sa pag-aalala.

Meanwhile, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said there are no stranded passengers yet in major ports of the country.

But Balilo reminded travelers to monitor the weather condition especially those traveling by sea, as suspension of trips will immediately take effect should typhoon signals be raised.