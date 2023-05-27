Fire volunteer falls in buy-bust; P23M suspected drugs seized

A fire volunteer was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Paranaque City early Saturday morning, leading to the seizure of P23.4 million worth of suspected illegal drugs.

The suspect alias "Han," 41, is a fire volunteer suspected to be involved in the illegal drug trade.

The suspect was arrested by combined units of the Parañaque City Police Substation 4 and Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU), in Balimbing St., Phase 3, Olivarez Compound, Barangay San Dionisio at 2:50 a.m.

Recovered during the operation were several plastic sachet containing suspected shabu, two plastic tea bags, buy-bust money, and a weighing scale.

The suspected illegal drugs have an estimated weight of 3.45 kilos, with a street value of ₱23.46 million.

The suspect is currently under the custody of the Parañaque City Police Station for Violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act).