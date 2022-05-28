Residents buy basic goods at a wet market in Tatalon, Quezon City on April 8, 2022, Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Philippines on Saturday logged 199 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, based on the Department of Health's latest tally dated May 28.

The new cases brought the country's total COVID-19 caseload so far to 3,690,055. Of the new cases, 97 come from Metro Manila.

Based on the latest count, 3,627,166 COVID-19 cases in the country have recovered, while number of deaths remain at 60,455 from last week.

The positivity rate or the rate at which individuals test positive for the disease remains at 1.2 percent - quite lower than the 5 percent benchmark set by the World Health Organization.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) recently scrapped mandatory COVID-19 testing requirements for passengers arriving in the Philippines so as long as they have been inoculated with booster jabs.

Private hospitals group Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. (PHAPI) said on Saturday they noted a "slight" increase in hospital admissions due to COVID-19.