MANILA – The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. (PHAPI) on Saturday said a "slight" increase in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 has been recorded, as the country reported a spike in fresh cases.

"Actually mayroong slight increase sa mga admissions pero manageable naman so far ang ating private hospitals at hindi kami masyado nababahala," PHAPI President Dr. Jose de Grano said in a public briefing.

"Karamihan sa symptomatic na na-admit nila ay hindi ganoon kagrabe right now."

On Friday, the health department reported 209 new COVID-19 cases, with Metro Manila posting 86 fresh infections, data crunched by the ABS-CBN Data Analytics team showed. The number of active cases, meanwhile, was at 2,422.

"We are seeing a slight increase in the number of active cases although it's still below 2,500," said ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido.

Last week, Metro Manila logged a 17-percent increase in average daily COVID-19 cases, based on the monitoring of OCTA Research or from 59 average daily cases the week before to 71.

Analysts believed the slight rise in new COVID-19 cases might be attributed to the presence of more transmissible omicron subvariants in the country.

Philippines has so far detected 17 cases of the BA.2.12.1, a sublineage of the dominant BA.2, and one case of the more transmissible BA.4.