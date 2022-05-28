Watch more News on iWantTFC

Hundreds of people patiently waited at the Ceremonial Circle in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories for a chance to meet Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla of Cornwall in person.

Yellowknife was the last stop of the royal tour in Canada which started in Newfoundland and then Ottawa. The royal visit came at a historical time as Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee or her 70 years on the throne.

Residents waited for almost an hour before they finally got to see Prince Charles and Camilla. The royal couple shook hands with the Yellowknifers, and smiled and talked briefly with their well wishers. In his speech, Prince Charles addressed those affected by the impacts of the residential school system. He also urged the leaders of the Northwest Territories to take action against climate change.

The visit lasted only a short while but it was very memorable for the residents of Yellowknife. John Paul Magnaye was one of the lucky Filipinos who got to shake the hands of the royals and even managed to take a photo with the Prince and the Duchess.

"It’s a once in a lifetime experience and sobrang saya... Nakamayan ko sila and the funny thing is, hinabol ko sila para lang makapag-selfie kay Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla," Magnaye shared.

(It’s a once in a lifetime experience and I'm so happy... I got to shake their hands and the funny thing is, I chased them just so I could take a selfie with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.)

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla stayed for about five hours in the Northwest Territories. The last royal visit to the Northwest Territories was in 2011 during the Canadian tour of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.