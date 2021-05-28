Philippines to get 13M Novavax vaccines by third quarter of 2021: official

MANILA - The Philippines is set to receive 13 million doses of Novavax vaccines by the third quarter of the year, the head of the country's vaccine expert panel said Friday.

Novavax is found to be "efficacious against the original strain, the UK variant and the south African strain," Dr. Nina Gloriani said in an online forum.

"We are sourcing this from the Serum Institute of India," she said.

"It's taking some time because they still have to apply for an emergency use authorization," she said.

In March, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said the country signed a supply deal for the 30 million Novavax doses from the world's largest vaccine manufacturer.

The deal also authorizes the Philippines to order 10 million more jabs should the country need more, he said.

Several developing countries have been looking forward to receive the Novavax jabs as it can be stored at regular refrigeration temperatures, unlike other brands that need below zero temperatures to maintain its efficacy.

Earlier this month, Novavax said it would delay its application for an emergency use authorization in the US and Europe until the third quarter of 2021.

