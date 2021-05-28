Philippines temporarily suspends deployment of OFWs to Saudi Arabia

Watch more in iWantTFC

Scores of overseas Filipino workers bound for Saudi Arabia were stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday after the Philippine government suspended deployment to the Arab state until further notice.

A memorandum issued by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III instructed the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration to temporarily suspend the deployment of OFWs to Saudi Arabia following reports that "departing OFWs are being required by their employers/foreign recruitment agencies to shoulder the costs of the health and safety protocol for COVID-19 and insurance coverage premium upon their entry in the Kingdom."

JUST IN: POEA instructed to temporarily suspend deployment of OFWs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia effective immediately: pic.twitter.com/hEh9StvCDd — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) May 28, 2021

It said the labor department will issue an official statement on the resumption of deployment to Saudi Arabia after the matter has been clarified.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Bello earlier said OFWs who have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines from China are allowed to enter Saudi Arabia but will still undergo quarantine once they arrive in the host country. This, following social media posts claiming that Riyadh will not allow entry of travelers inoculated with China-made vaccines such as Sinopharm and Sinovac.

“OFWs that have been vaccinated, for example by Sinovac, they will be quarantined, the usual and then they can stay,” he said in a virtual forum, as quoted by the Philippine News Agency.

Passengers at the airport were caught flatfooted when airlines denied them for check in at the counter. Many of the OFWs do not reside in Manila and lack money for expenses, they said.

Myla Miranda, an OFW stranded at the NAIA, said she was only on emergency leave in the Philippines after her son died. She said the POEA told her that her flight was canceled because of the DOLE order.

Myla Miranda, one of the OFWs bound for Saudi Arabia, says she went home for an emergency leave because her son passed away.



She’s one of the OFWs who were not allowed to board the flight after POEA was instructed to suspend deployment of OFWs to KSA. pic.twitter.com/zu8URsHvpg — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) May 28, 2021

LOOK: Stranded passengers line up at the NAIA T1 lobby to claim their checked-in luggage and have their contact details recorded by POEA representatives. pic.twitter.com/xzn18RAiT2 — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) May 28, 2021

Michael, another OFW who works for a bank in Riyadh, called the DOLE order "the worst decision", noting that he could lose his job if he does not return.

"Yung mga nagbayad na ngayon, makakansela lahat yun. Hindi mare-refund yun. Kagaya namin yung visa na malapit na mag-expire. Paano ang gagawin namin kapag hindi rinefund, kapag hindi rinenew ng kumpanya?" he said in an interview.

"Sino kami sa Saudi kung hindi kami makabalik agad-agad? Sisipain kami na parang aso," he added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

A POEA official from the labor assistance office confirmed deployment of OFWs to Saudi Arabia has been suspended, saying the agency is now in contact with OWWA to help the stranded OFWs.

With reports by Raoul Esperas and Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News