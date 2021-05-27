PH consulate in San Francisco to extend help to family of Filipino killed in shooting

Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, US. May 26, 2021. Peter DaSilva, Reuters

MANILA—The Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco extended its condolences to the family of Paul dela Cruz Megia, a Filipino employee who was among the 8 people killed in a shooting incident in San Jose, Calif.

The Consulate said it is ready to extend help to Megia's family.

"The Consulate General extends its condolences to the families of the victims of the mass shooting in San Jose. The Consulate is confirming that at least one of the victims is of Filipino descent, and stands ready to extend assistance," the Consulate General posted on Twitter.

Megia, 42, was was among the Valley Transportation Authority personnel killed Wednesday.

Multiple victims were also wounded in the attack at the train maintenance compound in San Jose, just south of San Francisco, which has once again shone a spotlight on the country's raging gun control debate.

Authorities have yet to give further information on shooter Samuel Cassidy, also an employee of the VTA, which provides rail and bus services for San Jose, a Silicon Valley tech hub of almost a million people.

— With reports from TJ Manotoc, ABS-CBN North America News Bureau; Agence France-Presse