DOH mulls giving incentives to boost vaccination rate

A health-care worker inoculates a woman with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine inside a cinema in Taguig City on May 24, 2021. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA - The Department of Health said Friday it was considering giving incentives to help boost the country's vaccination rate, as nearly only 4.7 million people were so far inoculated against COVID-19.

"I don't see anything wrong with that. Actually, nag-iisip na rin po ang DOH ng additional na incentives para mas makahikayat tayo ng mas maraming tao para magpabakuna (the DOH is also thinking about giving additional incentives to encourage more people to get vaccinated)," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters.

She made the remark after being asked that several localities in the country have offered rewards to constituents who have been vaccinated.

"With these incentives, we might be able to encourage more people. 'Pag nagsabi tayo ng incentives, hindi lang po ito 'yong mga material na insentibo katulad ng nagbibigay tayo ng pagkain o 'di kaya ay nagbibigay tayo ng papremyo (But when we say incentives, it should not only be material like giving food or prizes)," Vergeire added.

She noted there were still many who were skeptic in taking the jab.

In Las Piñas City, its lone district representative is offering house and lot, motorcycles and other prizes for those vaccinated.

The local government of San Luis town in Pampanga will be raffling off cows to residents who received at least one dose of the anti-coronavirus shot.

Starting June 1, some restaurants and retailers will also give discounts to immunized customers.

As of May 25, government figures showed that at least 1 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against the virus, which causes the respiratory illness.

