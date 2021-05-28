Diversion of int'l flights to Cebu airport to affect thousands

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Thousands of local and international passengers will be affected by the diversion of international flights bound for Mactan-Cebu International Airport to Ninoy Aquino International Airport from May 29 to June 5.

MCIA officer-in-charge Atty. Glenn Napuli said the airport has notified all affected airlines on the government order to divert international flights to NAIA starting Saturday.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 recommended the redirection of flights in an effort to contain the pathogen's transmission in the Philippines.

“We have to comply with that order. We already notified the airlines tapos nag post kami ng public advisory informing the passengers kasi marami ang affected hindi lang yung inbound pati yung mga aalis from Cebu,” he said in an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

He said the directive will also affect passengers who were set to take connecting flights to other airports in the Visayas and Mindanao.

"Mag decrease yung kita at saka numbers ng passengers, yung lalapag na international, 80 percent nyan ‘di naman talaga for Cebu, other provinces for Visayas, Mindanao yan. Aaalis din yan meron sana kaming income but ang importante safety ng mga pasahero."

The MCIA earlier limited the number of arriving international passengers to 300 due to lack of quarantine facilities.

“Average natin is 300 passengers per day so [May] 29 to June 5 times 300, yun ang passengers na affected,” he said.

He said their goal right now is to serve as bridge to help airlines and affected passengers. They are also in talks with airlines and looking at all possible options.

He said airlines are also worried about the possibility that passengers cancel their flights instead of being diverted to Manila. They are also looking for ways to serve outbound international passengers from Cebu.

“They are asking kagabi pwede ba yung plane namin aalis, pag dating sa Manila unload, tapos lilipad for Cebu kukunin yung passengers? Kausap ko si Ed Monreal na isang possibility yun. Sabi namin OK yun kasi yung ipinagbabawal inbound na may dalang passengers. They would have to seek advice from their head offices,” he said.

Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia issued an order to test inbound foreign passengers upon arrival at the Mactan airport last March‬.

“Rest assured, as far as DOTR facilities are concerned, 100 percent lahat ng protocols ng IATF sinusunod natin,” said Napuli.

