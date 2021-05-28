Call center in Davao City on lockdown after logging 46 active COVID-19 cases

Davao City's COVID-19 Task Force placed a call center office in the city under lockdown on Friday after recording 46 active coronavirus infections.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, focal person of the said task force, pointed out that the increasing number of new cases has been observed in the said call center office in Ecoland, Davao City in the past few days.

"Davao City monitors active cases through our contact tracers and DQR logs. The company failed to provide and declare an honest and comprehensive close contact line list to the District Health Officer Contact Tracer where the office is located," Schlosser told ABS-CBN News.

The city's district health officer, sanitation team, the Philippine National Police, and barangay council, have served the lockdown notification, which will be implemented for 14 days.

Both private and government offices are advised to follow the minimum health protocols to avoid COVID-19 infection.

These include wearing of face mask and face shield, observe physical distancing, and frequent hand washing.

As of Friday, Davao City logged 173 new cases of COVID-19. There are now 16,561 total COVID-19 cases in the city, 1,381 of which are active cases.

- Report from Hernel Tocmo, ABS-CBN News