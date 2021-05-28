COVID-19 facility named after late Bocaue mayor Joni Villanueva opens in Bulacan

BOCAUE - The city of Bocaue in Bulacan ramped up its COVID-19 response with the inauguration on Friday of its new medical facility to treat coronavirus patients.

The newly-built Joni Villanueva Memorial Hospital has a 50-bed capacity and everyone is welcome, according to Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando.

It was built at the cost of P300 million, and was named after the late mayor of Bocaue, who died on May 28 last year due to sepsis.

“Welcome naman dito lahat... And sa BMC (Bulacan Medical Center) welcome din naman lahat... Basta pare-pareho po tayong Pilipino dito ang kailangan po tayo dito ay magtulungan," Fernando said in an interview.

(Everyone is welcome here and even at the BMC, as long as we are all Filipinos we can help you)

According to state media, the hospital will treat COVID-19 patients who are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms from the capital region and Central Luzon, in a bid to decongest hospitals in the said regions.

The facility is also an extension of Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital, a Department of Health-retained hospital serving as a regional medical facility in Region 3.

The two-hectare property where the hospital was built was donated by the Villanueva family.

Sen. Joel Villanueva, brother of the late mayor, said this was his sister's dream.

“Ako, hindi ako nangarap ng ganito katayog na mahirap dahil alam ko nga ospital... today yung katugunan ng kanyang pangarap. Nakikita ko na, nararamdaman ko na, especially by Monday mapapakinabangan na. It’s extra special,” the lawmaker said.

(I did not expect that this would become possible. This is the day that her dream came into fruition. I can feel it, by Monday it can be used. It is extra special.)



Former Rep. Sherwin Tugna, the late mayor's widower, was also present at the event.



“Inaalala po natin yung araw ng kanyang pagkawala, sumakabilang-buhay po siya ngunit isang matamis na araw din dahil naisakatuparan po yung kanyang napakatagal nang pangarap na makatulong sa kanyang kababayan dito po sa bayan ng Bocaue, dito po sa lalawigan ng Bulacan” said Tugna.

(We are remembering her this day when she left us, but it is also the day that her dream to help her residents in Bocaue came true)

The late mayor Villanueva was a daughter of religious and political figure Bro. Eddie Villanueva.

She was serving for her second term when she passed, having won the mayoralty race during the 2016 elections.

— Jorge Carino, ABS-CBN News