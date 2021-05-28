COVID-19 task force orders special vaccine lanes, centers for top 3 priority groups

People who were inoculated with Sinovac COVID19 vaccine write their names on their vaccination cards at the Marikina Sports Center on May 25, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) leading the country's COVID-19 response on Friday instructed local governments to set up special lanes or vaccination centers for the top 3 priority groups in the coronavirus inoculation drive.

The top priority groups A1, A2, and A3 cover health workers and migrant workers, the elderly, and people with comorbities, respectively.

"Local government units (LGUs) shall continuously prioritize A1, A2, and A3 Priority Groups by establishing special lanes and / or vaccination centers for health frontliners, senior citizens, and other vulnerable sectors of the population," said IATF and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

"For Priority Group A4, LGUs may give preference for persons aged 40 to 59 years old over 18 to 39 years old," he said in a statement.

A4 is composed of essential workers. Their vaccination is expected to start in June.

The Philippines has taken delivery of some 8.279 million COVID-19 shots. Authorities have administered at least 4.495 million of these doses nationwide, as of May 25.

