Palace says yet to get reports of Chinese getting COVID-19 vaccines in PH

A health worker prepares for the administration of a COVID-19 vaccine on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Malacañang said on Friday it has not yet received information on Chinese nationals in the Philippines, who were reportedly vaccinated against COVID-19, despite the limited supply of jabs.

Some Chinese in Pasay got COVID-19 shots because they were senior citizens or persons with comorbities, who are the second and third priorities in the vaccination drive, Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said on Wednesday.

"Wala po kaming nalalaman tunkol dito sa mga Chinese nationals na na-vaccinate," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Posible naman po, baka mga Filipino-Chinese ‘yan," he said in a televised public briefing.

(We do not know anything about these Chinese nationals who were vaccinated. It's possible, maybe these are Filipino-Chinese.)

The health department said it was looking into reports of the vaccinated Chinese.

The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response has not come up with protocols for the vaccination of expatriates in the Philippines.

"Siguro po darating ‘yan dahil darating na rin ‘yong bulto ng ating supply," Roque said.

"Pero ngayon pong kulang ang supply, pina-prioritize po natin iyong A1, A2, A3," he added, referring to health workers, the elderly, and people with health risks.

(Perhaps that will come when the bulk of our supply arrives. But while the supply is insufficient, we are prioritizing our A1, A2, A3.)

The Philippines has received about 8.279 million COVID-19 shots. Authorities have administered at least 4.495 million of these doses nationwide, as of May 25.

