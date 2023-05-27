Rains trigger landslides, flash floods in parts of PH as Mawar creeps closer

MANILA — Heavy rains triggered landslides, flash floods and toppled trees in some parts of the Philippines on Friday night, as super typhoon Mawar moved closer to the country.

In Arakan, Cotabato, a landslide hit a road in Barangay Doroluman on Friday afternoon, leaving several motorists stranded.

A video by Jeneva Juntado showed motorists traversing the road shortly before the landslide.

Another video by Jhon David Enoch showed a bridge submerged by flood water following a heavy downpour. The video also showed students and several other residents crossing over the landslide debris.



Nobody was reported hurt during the incident.

In Northern Samr, several houses were flooded in Catarman after a sudden heavy downpour with thunder and lightning, videos from resident Arjun Aseo showed.

The floods subsided when the rains stopped after an hour, he said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In Cotabato City, rains and fierce winds on toppled several trees, which blocked the road in Barangays Rosary Heights VII and Rosary Heights XIII.

Personnel from the Bangsamoro READi Emergency Operations Center, which is on blue alert status, cleared the area.

Betty is expected to dump heavy rains over northern Luzon. It will also enhance the habagat, which would bring rains over the western sections of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, state weather forecaster PAGASA said. — With reports from Hernel Tocmo, Lerio Bompat and Ranulfo Docdocan

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

Watch more News on iWantTFC